Zion and FF Solutions Group Join Forces

Atlanta, GA and Covington, KY (July 12, 2023) – Zion Solutions Group, LLC, a leading provider of material handling automation technology and systems integration, and FF Solutions Group, LLC, a systems integration company specializing in high-end solutions and implementations of material handling and robotics technologies have combined to form a multi-million-dollar organization. Together, they will provide automated and robotic solutions assisting their customers with state-of-the-art fulfillment and distribution centers. The combined organization will maintain the Zion Solutions Group, LLC name.

With the ongoing opportunity to do more for their customers and the advancement of technology and automation, Zion and FF Solutions are excited to continue building their team to support accelerated growth. Zion is on track to meet its 5-year business plan by the end of 2023, less than two years from its launch.

About Zion

Zion Solutions Group, LLC launched in March 2022. The co-founders of Zion (with over 90 years of combined experience) previously owned and led one of the most successful integration companies in the states. Jimmy Shaw, Co-Founder of Zion Solutions Group, said, “he, along with the other three Co-Founders, connected in January 2022 and quickly aligned on the opportunity of going alone and living out its culture of promoting each other, their team members, and customers”. Shaw went on to say, “living out Zion’s Vision of Delivering Memorable Experiences and Guiding Intelligent Change is at the core of everything Zion stands for.”

About FF Solutions

FF Solutions Group, LLC leadership team has been designing and implementing automated solutions for 35+ years. This same leadership team has overseen the design and integration of $1B+ of automated solutions across the country for a variety of industries, including e-commerce, 3PL logistics, retail, and wholesale, to name a few. Chuck Frank, Co-Founder of FF Solutions Group, LLC, said, “Combining the two companies creates the operating platform and expertise to deliver automated solutions at the scale which its customers require.” Frank went on to say, “Zion is well positioned to support and enhance the relationships formed by the FF Solutions team, including relationships that have been around for 30+ years. We are excited about the opportunity to join the Zion team and continue doing all we can to help our customers and business partners with ongoing sustainable and profitable growth”.

Well, it appears the timing was perfect! The combined teams are in the middle of designing and implementing $120M+ of automated and robotic solutions with no slowdown in sight.

Contact Information

Zion Solutions Group, LLC

Jimmy Shaw

Co-Founder

jshaw@thezsg.com

FF Solutions Group, LLC

Chuck Frank

Co-Founder

chuck@ffsolutionsgroup.com