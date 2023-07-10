TradeBeyond and RESET Carbon Partner to Reduce Supply Chain Carbon Emissions

Hong Kong – July 11, 2023 – TradeBeyond, the leader in extended supply chain management solutions for private label and branded merchandise, has announced a partnership with carbon management consulting services provider RESET Carbon to help brands and retailers dramatically reduce carbon emissions in their supply chains.

TradeBeyond and RESET Carbon’s partnership introduces a complete solution to environmental management. TradeBeyond will deliver an innovative environmental management SaaS offering that substantially eases the work involved in measuring, monitoring, and improving their suppliers environmental performances. Leveraging TradeBeyond’s SaaS platform, RESET Carbon will provide consulting services to assist retailers and brands to drive improvements across their supply chains.

The initial release of this new carbon emissions solution, targeted for a Q3 release, will focus on the management and reduction of Scope 3 carbon emissions generated during the complete production process. These include emissions attributed to direct and indirect energy consumption, industrial wastewater, and refrigerant-based emissions. In response to tightening ESG regulations, this new offering not only streamlines the collection of environmental data but also helps brands and retailers assess individual factory performance and identify opportunities for improvements through dashboards and the use of artificial intelligence.

“With laws across the globe requiring thorough ESG disclosures by 2030 and leading businesses committed to reducing their environmental footprints, the need for a practical solution to environmental management could not be more urgent,” said TradeBeyond CEO Michael Hung. “We’re proud to partner with RESET Carbon to introduce the most complete and efficient service to supply chain decarbonization.”

Following the initial release, TradeBeyond and RESET Carbon will expand their partnership to help brands and retailers manage water, waste and chemical management.

“We’re happy to collaborate with TradeBeyond to further our mission to help businesses do their part in solving the environmental crisis by making meaningful carbon reductions,” said RESET Carbon CEO and Founder Liam Salter. “TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform introduces data transparency and collaboration that will help ensure the success of carbon action plans and drive value for both buyers and suppliers alike.”

As carbon emissions have emerged as one of retailers’ most pressing sustainability concerns, TradeBeyond’s RESET Carbon partnership provides a blueprint for companies to quickly and efficiently deliver on their ESG objectives.

For more information on how this solution can help your company meet its sustainability goals, visit tradebeyond.com/contact-us.



About TradeBeyond

TradeBeyond is retail's leading extended supply chain management solution provider from concept to delivery. TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform helps brands and retailers streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production, and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, TradeBeyond empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit tradebeyond.com.

About RESET Carbon

RESET Carbon’s work focuses on developing robust carbon-reduction strategies and commercially driven end-to-end decarbonization solutions that drive meaningful results for Asian and international corporate clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in Mainland China, Taiwan, Germany, Vietnam and India, RESET’s engineers and carbon consultants have worked in over 300 facilities across 11 countries, over the past 15 years. Providing unparalleled support to clients throughout the entire carbon management journey, RESET have driven major reductions in factory emissions, water use, and waste for clients, alongside major cost savings.