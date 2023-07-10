Onfleet and Riptide Announce Partnership Integration to Connect Customers, Drivers and Dispatchers

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) JUNE 14, 2023

Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software company, and Riptide, a 3-way text messaging platform, announced a partnership integration to provide white glove experiences for every last mile delivery by bringing customers, drivers and dispatchers together instantly and at-scale.

The partnership between Onfleet and Riptide combines the strengths of both platforms to deliver unparalleled experiences for people working in last mile delivery management. Research shows that 90% of customers prefer text messages over phone calls and 98% of adults in the US have a mobile phone.

Onfleet already offers best-in-class communication capabilities, including phone and text. In certain instances, however, a 3-way SMS could be beneficial in industries with high-cost of failed deliveries, like building supplies or furniture. Also regulated industries like cannabis or alcohol delivery could have additional compliance issues where 3-way SMS can help resolve issues with recipients. Bringing the two companies together – Onfleet customers can now use Riptide’s SMS text platform to connect customers, drivers, and dispatchers in a single text conversation to improve efficiency and instantly resolve issues. Riptide will replace support tickets with instant text conversations to improve scale, reduce cost, improve satisfaction, and build trust.

The new integration will have several significant benefits:

It will eliminate miscommunication by bringing drivers, dispatchers, and end-customers together in the same conversation thread, ensuring everyone is connected at once.

It will enable businesses to converse with end-customers at scale, allowing them to configure whether Riptide engages the dispatcher, the driver, or both in responding to customer inquiries.

The integration will improve performance and dispute resolution by archiving all conversations and cross-referencing them with metadata for easy access and reference.

Customers will experience a white glove experience as the integration eliminates phone call queues and endless call trees, enabling businesses to resolve issues in minutes.

It will facilitate “delivering it right the first time” by allowing drivers and dispatchers to tag team responses to customers, resulting in more efficient deliveries with fewer reattempts.

The integration will streamline delivery operations by lowering inbound call volumes and reducing issue resolution times through the involvement of all relevant parties in a combined conversation.

“Last mile delivery is a huge challenge for merchants, and they want to control the end-customer experience,” said Doug Marinaro, Co-founder and CEO of Riptide. “Riptide enhances Onfleet’s management of last mile delivery to enable delivery operations to resolve issues collaboratively with end-customers and drivers before they become reattempts or support tickets. We’re excited to bring 3-way text first to the Onfleet ecosystem.”

Welcoming the partnership, Onfleet’s Chris Garrison, Director of Enterprise Sales & Strategic Partnerships, says Onfleet will continue to work with quality technology partners such as Riptide.

“Texting has become an increasingly popular form of communication in business and we’re thrilled to partner with Riptide to provide an instant and scalable communications experience for our customers. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to working with partner organizations that will help us to streamline operations, optimize efficiency and ultimately provide a delightful customer delivery experience,” Garrison said.

Learn more about the Riptide & Onfleet integration.

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a San Francisco-based technology company that helps businesses streamline their delivery operations. Onfleet’s software powers millions of deliveries per week for thousands of businesses around the world. Onfleet’s platform includes a web-based dispatch dashboard, intuitive drive apps on iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last mile analytics, and provide a branded, delightful customer experience. To learn more, please visit http://www.onfleet.com

About Riptide

Riptide is a leading delivery and service conversation company on a mission to make every customer’s experience perfect, every time. Using our revolutionary AI-powered, app-less 3-way messaging system, we enhance delivery and service workflows, enabling real-time issue resolution between customers, drivers, dispatchers, warehouses, and merchant shippers. Riptide’s innovation has improved customer loyalty while reducing operational costs across millions of deliveries and services. Learn more about our mission and solutions at http://www.riptidehq.com