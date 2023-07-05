TealBook Welcomes New VP of Sales, Hunter McKissock

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 -- TealBook announces their newest team member, Hunter McKissock, who will be joining as the Vice President of Sales. With over a decade of experience in sales leadership roles within SaaS companies, McKissock brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to TealBook.

Prior to joining TealBook, McKissock served as the Executive Director of Sales at PriceSpider, where he played an essential role in developing and implementing their go-to-market strategy. Under McKissock’s direction, PriceSpider experienced exceptional growth, which included successful M&A integrations and the successful launch of a new product. McKissock’s ability to think differently and his commitment to delivering best-in-class data solutions were key factors in his decision to join TealBook.

“Joining TealBook was an obvious choice,” said McKissock. “I’m surrounded by A+ players who share a passion for disrupting the norm. When I learned about this opportunity to help even the most mature procurement teams of the largest companies in the world solve a data problem that had yet to be cracked, I had to be a part of it. TealBook doesn’t just say “best-in-class”, it actually is. That’s rare. That’s special.”

McKissock also believes in making an impact beyond the business. When he’s not busy closing deals, you can find McKissock on the beach raising funds through his beach volleyball charity, VolleyforTBI. His efforts directly support Traumatic Brain Injury rehabilitation at LifeBridge Health’s Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, where he also serves as a Board Member.

McKissock’s educational background showcases his commitment to sales excellence. He holds bachelor’s degrees in Marketing and Entrepreneurship, with a concentration in Sales from Elon University.

“Hunter is an outstanding addition to the TealBook team, as he brings a deep blend of go-to-market strategy and experience leading sales organizations to deliver best-in-class customer outcomes,” shares Stephany Lapierre, CEO of TealBook. “As TealBook continues to grow, Hunter’s sales leadership and his strong background in building top-performing sales teams will accelerate TealBooks’ growth. We are thrilled to have him on board!”

About TealBook

TealBook is the leading supplier data platform that automates the collection, enrichment and distribution of supplier data to power the end-to-end procurement lifecycle. Using AI and ML, TealBook enables procurement teams to unlock and realize the investment made in suppliers, people, source-to-pay and ERP systems. The world’s most innovative procurement organizations are building their data foundations with TealBook’s trusted supplier data. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including: Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech Top 100, LinkedIn Top Startups, and Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.

