Eternity Technologies South Africa Launches Toyota CBT4.6 Powered Ground Support Vehicle with BSL Li

Eternity Technologies South Africa Launches Toyota CBT4.6 Powered Ground Support Vehicle with BSL Lithium-Ion Batteries

Today, BSL Battery in Huizhou, China, in cooperation with Eternity Technologies in South Africa, launched the first Toyota air tow tractor equipped with BSL lithium batteries, which can easily meet any challenge in a new way.

This innovative technology has been engineered into proven Toyota tractors to deliver the same uncompromised 60,000 lbs towing capacity while delivering zero vehicle emissions for improved sustainability, reduced maintenance for greater labor efficiency, and greater Save costs and increase safety benefits.

“The partnership with Eternity Technologies South Africa has instilled nearly five years of learning, refinement and electrical expertise into the all-new Toyota CBT4.6 air tow tractor,” said Bella Chen, Sales Director, BSL Battery.

"Combined with Eternity Technologies South Africa's 10+ years of industrial forklift battery manufacturing experience, the ground support business gains a disruptive cutting-edge solution that increases productivity and total value."

Haley Ning, Marketing Director of BSLBATT Battery, said: "We are very pleased to be able to combine the trusted Toyota CBT4.6 tractor and BSLBATT's mature lithium battery manufacturing capabilities with this new lithium-ion technology for ground support."

The competitive advantages of BSLBATT air tow tractor lithium battery include:

● Higher continuous capability, delivering 15,360 watts of power for up to two minutes

● Low-temperature performance enables seamless, safe charging in temperatures as low as -4°F

● Internal heat sink prevents critical components from overheating and extends battery life

● With the BSLBATT Li-ion Guarantee Plus, we give you a long-term performance promise of up to 8 years on our high-quality lithium-ion batteries, so you can completely concentrate on your tasks without worrying.

● BSL BMS with intuitive software to calculate state of charge and state of health

● IP67 housing fits almost anywhere while being waterproof

“As airports and airlines and warehousing companies continue to raise their sustainability goals, this Toyota air tow tractor with BSL lithium batteries can help customers meet and exceed their goals without sacrificing productivity.

"Although we have been replacing customers' original lead-acid battery systems in southern Africa for many years, the cooperation with BSL Battery has enabled the air tow tractors equipped with BSL lithium batteries to be rolled out on a large scale to meet the rapidly growing customer demand."

The Toyota CBT4.6 Lithium-Ion Tractor greatly reduces the number of parts that need to be serviced, repaired or replaced, which simplifies maintenance and completely eliminates costly fuel bills.

Fewer parts also contribute to a longer-lasting drive system – up to three times that of a gas or LPG-equivalent tow tractor.

And the customer said that in a typical ground support application, investing in a lithium-ion Toyota air tow tractor equipped with a BSL lithium battery only takes 12 months to pay for itself. At the same time, the electricity required to charge lithium-ion batteries is up to six times more cost-effective than natural gas or LPG fuel. With all these advantages, it's easy to see why lithium batteries are the perfect choice for powering your fleet of air tow tractors.

All new features of the Toyota CBT4.6 Li-Ion tow tractor include programmable regenerative braking which extends vehicle range and reduces brake pad wear.

The on-board diagnostics quickly and easily diagnose issues – increasing uptime and eliminating unnecessary downtime. Additionally, a smart industrial charger enables a full recharge in only two hours, further reducing downtime and keeping operations moving efficiently.

“Our BSL air tow tractor range of lithium batteries has been amazingly successful and we are delighted to be able to meet customer demand for this new model in the range,” added Haley Ning. "At BSLBATT, we pay attention to the challenges our customers face and really listen to their feedback. This allows our team to stay at the forefront of our customers' needs and deliver an intuitive lithium experience so they can focus on the journey ahead."