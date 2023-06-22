TealBook Welcomes New VP of Engineering, Quentin Schmick

Toronto — June 22, 2023 — TealBook, the leading supplier data platform that autonomously enhances supplier data, announces its new Vice President of Engineering, Quentin Schmick. Quentin brings an impressive 16 years in the engineering field, having worked across various organizations, from start-ups to the National Security Agency.

With a passion for innovation, Quentin embodies TealBook’s will to win. He most recently served as the VP of Engineering at Invaluable and before that, Quentin held the position of VP of Engineering at Nathan James. He has also held various engineering leadership roles at PriceSpider.

With his experience at the NSA Headquarters and a keen eye for scaling solutions, Quentin brings a unique perspective to TealBook. His insight into security protocols will be invaluable as we continue to prioritize the protection of our data.

Having been part of both early-stage and growth-stage start-ups, Quentin possesses the agility necessary to thrive in changing business landscapes. His experience navigating the challenges and opportunities that arise during different stages of a company’s growth will be instrumental in driving our engineering team to success.

“I’m so excited to be part of the TealBook team and journey! Over the years, I have been part of some incredible companies, and I see the same culture and actions here,” said Schmick. “Predicated on trust, transparency, and collaboration, and combined with our knowledge and understanding of our space, TealBook is set up to make a massive impact on the market, especially when it comes to AI and machine learning.”

Quentin earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland. His educational foundation and professional experience give him a comprehensive understanding of engineering principles and practices.

“Having been part of both early-stage and growth-stage start-ups, Quentin possesses the agility necessary to thrive in changing business landscapes,” said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of TealBook. “His experience navigating the challenges and opportunities that arise during different stages of a company’s growth will be instrumental in driving our engineering team to success.”

For more information about TealBook, please visit https://www.tealbook.com/.

About TealBook

TealBook is advancing the world through supplier data by empowering the digital enterprise with an autonomously enriched supplier data foundation that powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance. Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world’s most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it’s business as usual, they use TealBook’s technology to unleash full procurement possibilities. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech100 and Gartner’s Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.

Media Contact:

Shelby Zellmer

317-806-1900

tealbook@blastmedia.com