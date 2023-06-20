Crain’s Names OSM Worldwide to 2023 ‘Fast 50’ List of Fastest-Growing Companies

OSM Worldwide, the fifth-largest nationwide shipper for eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcels, returns to the Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list for 2023, which recognizes Chicago’s fastest-growing companies annually.

Ranked the 40th fastest-growing company in greater Chicago, this esteemed recognition follows OSM’s growing list of additional 2023 awards and accolades, including being named as one of Chicago’s Largest Privately Held Companies (139th), and individual accolades for the executive team. Fast 50 rankings for OSM over the past five years include 2019 (49th), 2020 (37th) and 2021 (27th).

Highlighting the region’s best and most innovative companies that have achieved substantial revenue growth over the past five years, Crain’s Fast 50 list showcases Chicago's economic growth by honoring companies that are emerging as the region's front-runners. OSM received its rank by reporting 433.9% cumulative revenue growth over the last five years.

“At OSM Worldwide, we take pride in providing our customers with top-tier shipping solutions and the customer service to match, and our growth over the past year is a testament to our success,” said James Kelley, President at OSM Worldwide. “A huge congratulations is due to our entire team for going above and beyond in their commitment to our company.”

The complete list of Crain’s Chicago Business 2021 Fast 50 Companies can be found at https://www.chicagobusiness.com/topic/fast-50.

About OSM

OSM Worldwide is a global logistics management services company providing domestic and international parcel delivery, with 98 percent of packages delivered in 1 to 5 days. OSM utilizes a proprietary software system designed to provide detailed shipment tracking, giving shippers the ability to holistically manage their logistics 24/7. The OSM Premium Network®, comprised of special pickup, processing facilities, and routing, boosts USPS delivery times and reliability while lowering shipping rates. Headquartered just outside Chicago, OSM ranks #2017 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies," its twelfth consecutive year on the list. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.