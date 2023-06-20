Louisiana-based AFS Logistics awards new scholarship to local high school graduate

SHREVEPORT, La. (June 20, 2023) – AFS Logistics, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, announces recent Castor High School graduate Kaylyn Long as the first recipient of its new Career Accelerator Scholarship. The program provides financial assistance, career experience and mentorship to students in northwest Louisiana aspiring to a career in logistics or a business-related field.

The valedictorian of her class and a star on her school’s basketball team, Long starts with AFS this month and will take her talents to Northwestern State University in the fall with the intention of majoring in business administration. Long will learn the industry from experienced professionals through a full-time entry-level position with AFS and her tuition, book and lab expenses for two courses per semester will be covered by the company.

“I am drawn to the opportunities and challenges that the logistics industry offers, and to the essential role it plays in business and the global economy,” says Long. “In my studies and extracurricular activities, I have worked to develop diligence and determination that I hope will serve me well at AFS.”

Long will provide clients with transportation support as an account coordinator, responding to inquiries and collaborating with AFS teammates to investigate issues and deliver valuable solutions. In this role, she will be empowered to build a strong foundation of logistics and business knowledge while being mentored by proven experts and immersed in an award-winning workplace culture and 3PL. Kristy Krivjansky, Vice President and General Manager of Freight Audit and Payment, will serve as Kaylyn’s career mentor and Amanda Williams, Account Manager, will serve as her academic mentor.

“Kaylyn is a smart and assertive young woman who has high standards, is willing to work hard and go the extra mile to achieve success in her career,” says Sharmen Pennington, Vice President, Human Resources, AFS. “We are invested in her future and in taking an active role in bringing awareness to the opportunities that logistics can offer to cultivate the next generation of leaders, like Kaylyn.”

The AFS Career Accelerator Scholarship Program is an annual opportunity open to graduating Louisiana high school students pursuing a degree in logistics or other business-related studies at a state college in northwest Louisiana. Applications for the 2024 scholarship will be accepted beginning early 2024. To learn more or apply, email scholarship@afs.net.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.