Lift Table Stocking Program Offers Over 2 Dozen Models for Shipment in One Week or Less

Southworth Products Corp announces a new program to provide fast delivery of several models of lift tables and other vertical lifting and positioning equipment by shipping eligible products in one week. The Swift Lift 1 program combines the thoughtful application of modern engineering, materials planning, and manufacturing technology to go well beyond any other availability program in the industry.

Swift Lift 1 offerings are built around Southworth’s most popular hydraulic Lift Table Series including LS, LL, and ZLS Floor Height units. Available models have capacities from 1,100 to 6,000 lbs. and platforms up to 48” x 96”. Most lifts can also be modified to include limit switches, footswitch or hand pendant controls, and several voltage options and paint colors. The Swift Lift 1 one-week commitment also extends to most PalletPal Manual Palletizers and Dandy Lift Portable Lifts.

“When a customer is relying on one of our products to solve an ergonomic problem or clear a production bottleneck, every second counts. With Southworth and Swift Lift 1 they can be assured that no one will provide a better solution with a faster delivery,” says National Sales Manager, Pete Horne.

Southworth also remains fully committed to providing custom engineered solutions with the industry’s shortest lead times.