SIGI Welcomes Tina Turgelsky as New Chief People Officer

June 20, 2023
Southworth International Group, Inc. (SIGI), the parent company of several leading manufacturers of ergonomic vertical positioning equipment, welcomes Tina Turgelsky to the newly-created position of Chief People Officer. Tina’s responsibilities include leading the development and implementation of a strategic approach to human resources and talent management. With deep experience in optimizing global business strategies through employee relations, engagement and retention, Tina’s areas of focus at SIGI will include building a scalable game plan and organizational capabilities for growth across SIGI regions of operation around the world.

“We welcome Tina in this key role that will help shape the future culture of our established yet growing company,” reports James Cabot, CEO SIGI Global.

Tina adds, “I grew up in a family-owned business, and I admire the long, successful, and people-focused heritage that is evident at SIGI. Making a difference in people’s lives is clearly at the forefront of the business strategy and culture.”

