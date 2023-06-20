Southeastern Freight Lines Awards Two Drivers With 50 Years of Safe Driving

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 20, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, recognized Larry Spinks and Michael Crapps for 50 years of safe driving during the company’s annual Safety and Service Awards.

Larry and Michael’s safety records are an accomplishment that puts them in an elite class. The duo joins Pickup and Delivery Driver Malcolm Bryant as the only three Southeastern drivers to reach this threshold of safety in the company’s history.

“Out of the 3.5 million truck drivers on the road today, Larry and Michael have made the short list of drivers across the country who have successfully accomplished this rare milestone,” said Southeastern President Tobin Cassels. “They both not only embody Southeastern’s safety culture, but through their years of hard work and dedication, serve as an example to the entire trucking industry on what it means to lead with safety in mind.”

Larry, a pickup and delivery driver at the Atlanta, Georgia service center, started his career in trucking by pulling commissary loads with a tractor and trailer for the Army. He joined Southeastern’s pickup and delivery team at the age of 21 and has remained a fierce advocate for the company’s mission to meet and exceed the needs of every customer.

When asked about the secret to his success, Larry states, “I'm grateful to work for a company like Southeastern who equips its drivers with the necessary tools and technology to perform their best while out on the road. Most notably, I couldn’t have reached this milestone without my two biggest inspirations by my side – my daughters, Delaine and Crystal.”

Michael, a linehaul driver at the Columbia, South Carolina service center, knew he wanted to pursue truck driving as a profession from the start. He joined the Southeastern team in 1973 as a pickup and delivery driver and transitioned into his current role in 1994. In 2010, Mike was recognized as Southeastern’s Regional Linehaul Driver of the Year and was awarded Driver of the Month by the South Carolina Trucking Association in January 2012.

"Ever since jumping into my first truck over 50 years ago – which had no air conditioning – I’ve always made it a priority to trust in my skillset and be courteous to the other vehicles on the road,” said Michael. “I’m honored to receive this recognition and hope it inspires others to carry out safe driving practices for years to come.”

While the trucking industry has evolved and traffic congestion has made safe driving more challenging than when Larry and Mike began their careers, they remain diligent in maintaining their 50-year impeccable driving record.

“We’re so proud to recognize both Larry and Michael as top performers in their field and thank them for their many years of quality service,” said Cassels.

