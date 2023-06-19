Sterling Solutions Selects S2Q Systems as Quoting and Reporting Partner

Beachwood, Ohio – June 19, 2023 – S2Q Systems, a logistics technology startup focusing on solutions for the transportation and logistics industries, has been selected as the exclusive quoting and reporting partner for Sterling Site Access Solutions shipping and logistics department, a leading North American site access contractor. Utilizing S2Q Systems’ product Speed to Quote™, Sterling will be able to manage incoming freight quote requests nationwide in under a few seconds.

“Our unique approach to delivering solutions for all phases of our customer’s projects, from initial planning and site preparation to site cleanup and restoration, meant that we needed a fast and reliable solution to reply and track incoming freight quote requests,” says John Maniatis, Senior Logistics Manager for Sterling. “With S2Q Systems’ Speed to Quote™ platform, we can compete more effectively and take advantage of reporting analytics to help us manage our freight spend. Adding Speed to Quote™ to our everyday workflow will provide an immediate increase in productivity, in addition to its ease of use and the ability to analyze our quoting data.”

Founded by experts in freight tracking and resource management software, S2Q Systems is a technology company focusing on creating solutions for the transportation and logistics industries. S2Q Systems created Speed to Quote™ to provide meaningful integrated technology that allows customers to analyze and respond to incoming quote requests via email in a faster time frame without sacrificing the human element to the interaction. Its other platform Speed to Bid™ helps companies enhance their ability to bid on shipments nationwide in under a few seconds by aggregating third party spot freight bidding platforms into one solution.

“Our partnership with Sterling enables their employees to gain unique market intelligence on their incoming quote and bid requests and provides improved speed and accuracy to their customer interactions,” explains Ben Derin, Founder of S2Q Systems. “S2Q Systems looks forward to helping Sterling garner more accurate and timely customer requests, while providing us with another opportunity to expand our access into all corners of the transportation and logistics industries.”

About Sterling Site Access Solutions

Sterling is a leading North American site access contractor providing ground protection products and turnkey access solutions, including site planning & design, mat rentals & sales, site preparation, mat installation, and final mat removal & site restoration. Sterling serves a blue-chip customer base, including asset owners and general contractors in the power transmission & distribution, civil infrastructure, and energy end markets, helping them protect the environment and ensure workers’ safety on their jobsites. Sterling is committed to engineering innovative new products and services for the North American ground protection industry. For additional information, please visit Sterling’s website at https://www.sterlingsolutions.com/.

About S2Q Systems

S2Q Systems develops and deploys purpose-driven technology for the transportation and logistics industries. S2Q Systems’ products Speed to Quote™ and Speed to Bid™ enable customers to bring speed, accuracy and responsiveness to their quoting and bidding processes. For more information, visit www.s2qsystems.com.

