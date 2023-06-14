Parsec Automation Corp. Launches TrakSYS™ 12

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parsec Automation Corp. today announced the wide release of TrakSYS 12, the latest version of its industry-leading manufacturing execution system (MES) software. The solution platform, along with its extended IIOT capabilities, significantly improves the management and execution of manufacturing operations across the entire value stream: from incoming material through the entirety of the make activities, to finished products.

“We highly recommend that all our customers update to TrakSYS 12 to take full advantage of all that it has to offer,” said Bill Rokos, chief technology officer at Parsec. “The new features offer significant advancements in terms of functionality, efficiency, and user experience. As our team developed TrakSYS 12, our chief priority was anticipating and addressing the challenges faced by manufacturers—both today and tomorrow. We’re particularly excited about supporting containerization and streamlining integrations; that's something our customers have been highly anticipating, and it will help sharpen their competitive edge in the years to come.”

Key updates to the product include optimized integration tools, the availability of containers through .NET Core, and a refreshed user interface (UI).

TrakSYS Connect

The TrakSYS 12 release includes Connect, a new feature that enables a significantly simplified way of building interfaces between different systems and TrakSYS for multilateral data exchange. Connect includes preconfigured workflows that address customers’ most common use-cases, while leveraging low/no-code functionality to make interoperability—and solution delivery as a whole—as seamless as possible.

Unlocking Containerization with .NET Core

Leveraging .NET Core, TrakSYS 12 introduces containerization capabilities, with an expansion of these features set to roll out in future updates and releases. Containerization will simplify and shorten customers’ time to implementation. The containers can run both on-premises and in the cloud, offering flexibility for manufacturers regardless of system architecture.

Refreshed UI Simplifies CX

TrakSYS 12 helps optimize the customer experience with a modernized color palette and more drag & drop tools. Redesigned menus make it even easier for manufacturing leaders to customize their interface, manage workflows, and monitor production.

TrakSYS 12 is available now for all users. Its predecessor, TrakSYS 11, was released in May 2019 (with updates 11.1 released in February 2020 and 11.2 released in March 2021). The latest updates underscore Parsec’s commitment to being caretakers of their flagship product and delivering unparalleled value to customers.

About Parsec

Parsec is the developer of TrakSYS, a proven operations management software application and solution platform designed to significantly improve manufacturing processes. Parsec is committed to providing best-in-class products and solutions to our worldwide community of clients to assist them in optimizing their manufacturing operations. There are thousands of TrakSYS licenses in use around the globe in a wide variety of Industries.

TrakSYS helps manufacturers to maximize asset utilization and efficiency, increase capacity with no new capital equipment, reduce production costs, decrease lead time, and improve profitability. For more information about Parsec and TrakSYS, please visit the corporate website at www.parsec-corp.com.