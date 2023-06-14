Realterm announces acquisition of 29,267-square-meter, cross-dock IOS site in France 

Amsterdam, Netherlands (June 14, 2023) – Realterm announces the growth of its transportation logistics real estate platform in Europe with the acquisition of 5 Rue Georges Charpak, a 5,490-square-meter, cross-dock industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility located on a 29,267-square-meter site in Libercourt, France. The advantageously located, high flow through (HFT) property boasts 73 loading positions.



"The French logistics sector has witnessed incredibly low vacancy rates and limited land availability." said Balazs Lados, Managing Director and Fund Manager at Realterm. "The increasing demand for HFT logistics facilities in Europe makes this addition to Realterm's European portfolio noteworthy."



Situated in a prime location, 5 Rue Georges Charpak is less than 25 minutes from three major urban areas: Lille, Lens and Douai, which together have a population of more than two million residents. This central location offers convenient access to three major transportation routes and proximity to large urban centers, ensuring swift connectivity and easy accessibility for logistics operations.



The facility underwent extensive renovations in 2015 to enhance its HFT functionality. These features include low site coverage, ample parking, multiple egress/ingress points, and an excellent door ratio, all of which make it highly adaptable to various operational needs.



"We are confident in the long-term value of this facility, given the market’s strong tenant demand and the property’s connectivity to local highways,” said Hugues Tallandier, Southern Europe Investments lead at Realterm. "We are delighted to add this property to our European IOS portfolio."

Highlights of 5 Rue Georges Charpak include:



• Building: 5,490 sqm

• Property area: 29,267 sqm

• Loading positions: 73



About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks across the world. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets.