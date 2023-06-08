HTM Courier Service Increases Home Prescription Delivery Efficiencies by 30% with nuVizz

nuVizz, a leading delivery and transportation platform in last mile delivery technology (LMDT), today announced that HTM Courier Services (HTM), a 3PL specializing in healthcare delivery services including home prescription delivery, has selected nuVizz to streamline final mile home prescription deliveries. By leveraging the nuVizz platform, HTM now has access to end-to-end visibility and integrated solutions within the final mile to ensure flexibility and expedited time-to-value for customers.

HTM’s growing demand for home prescription delivery services created a need for enhanced route optimization, real-time tracking, seamless customer experience and support for an integrated network to keep all stakeholders up to date in real-time. Prior to nuVizz, HTM used a combination of standalone solutions to manually plot and route customer orders, dispatch orders to drivers, resolve any address issues and track delivery execution. This manually intensive practice created inefficiencies and risks, while limiting the scalable growth HTM desired. Now, HTM route planners and drivers find the nuVizz platform friendly to learn, increasing efficiency in daily package delivery by more than 30% over their legacy solution.

“The nuVizz platform is what a true network based real-time delivery management platform should be,” said Andrew Hunt, Partner, HTM. “The platform has helped us to create a true integrated solution from order capture, routing, dispatch, driver execution, end customer visibility and order settlement. The knowledge of the nuVizz team and the robust platform has set us up for continued growth.”

HTM, with the implementation of nuVizz delivery management platform, now has a completely paperless integrated platform to get prescription orders via APIs. The courier is also now able to automate pharmacy label prints, seamlessly route orders based on geo regions, dispatch orders to available drivers, track drivers and provide real-time ETAs to end consumers. The same visibility is extended to HTM’s customers creating a complete network-based, real-time delivery platform.

Further quantifiable benefits from implementing nuVizz include:

- Route planning reductions of 75%.

- A three-hour daily task is now reduced to less than 1 hour through better route visibility.

- Reductions in manual labor spent in correcting addresses – 25%

- Doubling the business in less than 4 months with no additional manpower

“Traditionally fragmented healthcare delivery ecosystems are now changing with the explosion in home delivery,” said Gururaj Rao, CEO, nuVizz. “Through our partnership with HTM Courier Services, nuVizz demonstrates how an integrated platform can be crafted with very little effort on the end of the consumer. While our solutions are tailored and unique, the end results for all users are savings in both time and money.”

Read the full details of nuVizz’s work with HTM here https://nuvizz.com/case-study/htm-case-study-delivery-management-platform/