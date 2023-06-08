FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Dave Brady

Title: VP of Sales

Phone: 937.415.1715

Email: dbrady@daytonfreight.com

Date: June 8, 2023

Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON FREIGHT NAMED DIAMOND CARRIER OF THE YEAR BY LOGISTICS PLUS

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was recently named the Diamond LTL Carrier of the Year by Logistics Plus for the seventh consecutive year.

The Logistics Plus Award was given based on the following criteria: share of business volume and growth, service, claims, and billing performance, price competitiveness, customer service and support, account representation and partnership.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals.

“We are honored to be receiving a diamond level award from Logistics Plus for the seventh consecutive year,” said Dayton Freight VP of Sales Dave Brady. “Our employees continue to push through the adversity we have faced over the past few years to provide the same excellent service to our customers have come to know.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Craig Warnshuis, Libby O’Hara, Scott Frederick, Patty Ash (Dayton Freight) and Dave Brady (Dayton Freight)

###