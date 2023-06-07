Bettaway Beverage Distributors Named a 2023 Carrier of the Year by C. H. Robinson

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – JUNE 6, 2023 – Bettaway Beverage Distributors, a leading provider of time-definite local and regional trucking services supporting the beverage industry, has been named a 2023 Carrier of the Year by C.H. Robinson.

C. H. Robinson is one of the nation’s largest logistics and transportation firms, with $30 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually. The company’s multimodal transportation management platform and expertise delivers cost-effective solutions for some 100,000 shipping customers.

Bettaway was one of 23 trucking firms to be honored this year, out of the 96,000 contract carriers in C.H. Robinson’s network, noted John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway. “There is nothing more rewarding than a customer acknowledging a job well done,” said Vaccaro. “We are honored to be recognized as a strategic partner and high-performing carrier by one of the nation’s most respected freight service providers.”

Vaccaro continued, “The CHR team at all levels have demonstrated a true partnership that has forged enduring, strong friendships and relationships. We look forward to continuing our journey together into the future, with a focus on a relentless pursuit of excellence in the solutions we provide to customers.”

Awards were given by carrier service type and size. In its sixth year, the annual program honoring full truckload and less-than-truckload providers “recognizes carriers that stood out for exceptional quality and reliability of service, operational excellence, and adoption of technology to enhance overall efficiencies and performance,” the company said. It’s Bettaway’s second time receiving the honor, having also won recognition in 2020.

“This celebration is one of my favorite events of the year as it gives us the opportunity to meet in person with some of the outstanding carriers who go above and beyond," said Mac Pinkerton, President, North American Surface Transportation for C. H. Robinson. “High-performing carriers are crucial to the world’s economy. As we continue to navigate a challenging freight market, we are listening to the needs of our carrier network and are excited by the ongoing advancements we’ve made to make it easier to gain access to the best freight, quick payment, technology, and service to support their businesses.”

About Bettaway Supply Chain Services and PalletTrader South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of some 500 facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Bettaway also is the founder and operator of PalletTrader, the supply chain industry’s first collaborative eCommerce marketplace for online posting, buying, selling and delivery of white wood pallets. Visit us at www.bettaway.com.

