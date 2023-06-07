Trew® Named 2023 Top Workplaces Award Winner by Employees

(Fairfield, Ohio) – Trew, LLC has been recognized by Enquirer Media as a 2023 Top Workplaces award winner. Trew’s team includes a wide range of roles including solutions development, project management, software, engineering, manufacturing, installation, sales, marketing, and other general corporate services, and is proud to be recognized by its employees as a top workplace.

“I am incredibly proud of our teammates for making this award possible,” said Alfred Rebello, Trew President and COO. “We put a lot of effort into building an environment where people make big things happen and win together by creating value for our customers. The Top Workplaces Award is confirmation that the people who make Trew great share a passion for excellence.”

The Top Workplace Award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered by a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to success of any organization such as alignment, execution, and connection.

“Earning a Top Workplace award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard.”

Trew was formed in January 2019 by warehouse automation veterans and has quickly become a solutions leader in the industry. The company is anchored in Cincinnati, with a diverse hybrid workforce and additional facilities in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the greater Toronto, Canada area.

About Trew

Trew provides automated material handling solutions for integrators and end users, including Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Warehouse Control Systems (WCS), PLC- and server-based machine controls, motorized driven roller (MDR) conveyor, conventional conveyor, and services such as concepting, engineering, technical support, parts, field service, and training. Serving the North American retail, warehouse, distribution, manufacturing, and e-commerce industries, Trew’s experienced staff and broad network of integrator partners enable uncommonly smart solutions scalable to any material handling needs.