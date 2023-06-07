EVOFLEX: New pallet-shuttle-system for the U.S. market

With the introduction of the new “EVOFLEX” system for dynamic pallet storage, DAMBACH is responding to US customer requirements. Benefiting from the experience with the in Europe established pallet-shuttle-system “MULTIFLEX” and improved “COMPACT SHUTTLE” DAMBACH channeled its know-how in the new “EVOFLEX” system.



With the presentation of “EVOFLEX” on the U.S. market, customers achieve a high pallet throughput in a very confined space, in addition to maximum flexibility in system design configuration. An added benefit is the optimized transfer of large load carriers processed by the “COMPACT SHUTTLE”. The smooth pallet transfer is realized without the need of an additional chain conveyor on the transport car “CARRIER”. Thus represents an evolution in pallet transfer, with the same system flexibility. Furthermore, the new “EVOLFEX” is on par with “MULTIFLEX” in terms of scalability.



The new pallet shuttle system for the U.S. market is composed of the key components “CARRIER”, “COMPACT SHUTTLE”, “LIFT” and the transfer unit. This combination allows multiple deep and highly dynamic storage of a wide variety of unit loads, ensuring an efficient and space-optimized storage concept.