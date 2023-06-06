Solutions Designed With the Operator in Mind

Sponsored by:





For more than 100 years, The Raymond Corporation has developed innovative tools and technologies that help move materials efficiently. But at the heart of it all are the forklift operators themselves. That’s why, on this year’s National Forklift Safety Day, we’re recognizing and thanking all the forklift operators who keep things moving. And it’s why we’re committed to offering solutions that help operators work more confidently and efficiently.

Improve Worker Confidence and Retention. When operators understand and implement best practices for operating forklifts, they feel more confident and productive in the important work they do. By using technology and training to reinforce best practices and provide advanced, ongoing learning opportunities, operators can hone the skills that keep today’s fast-paced world moving.

Safety On The Move®, our industry-leading forklift operator training program, helps employers protect their people, equipment and materials. Safety On The Move offers modular, customizable e-learning and can assist in satisfying regulatory and required forklift training, including for OSHA.

Raymond’s award-winning Virtual Reality Simulator is a flexible, scalable teaching tool that uses the latest immersive technology to quickly increase new operator proficiency and continually expand operator skills for reduced turnover. The VR Simulator uses VR instructional tools to help operators reach higher proficiency levels faster and feel more confident before reaching the warehouse floor.

Increase Efficiency and Productivity. Operator-assist technologies help enhance training of tenured employees while helping new operators become more productive and more efficient, more quickly. These tools can streamline workflows and help keep the operators in control.

The In-Aisle Detection System is an application-specific feature that automatically displays “sensor stop” on the lift truck display, sounds an audible alarm, and decelerates a lift truck to a complete stop whenever it detects certain objects in its path (tractor-first) and when locked on a wire in very narrow wire-guided aisles.

The only put-to-light system of its kind, the Pick2Pallet™ LED Light System visually indicates correct product placement in batch picking applications by illuminating LED lights embedded in the forks under the A, B, C, or D pallet position — enabling operators to quickly move to the next pick with confidence.

We know that it takes a team to get the job done, and we recognize that every single person in the supply chain is essential. As a proud supporter of National Forklift Safety Day, we want to reinforce that prioritizing employee education and investing in intelligent warehouse solutions are key to creating a safe work environment for your entire organization.

Contributed by The Raymond Corporation