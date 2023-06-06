Energy for Lifting Your Inventory—and Raising Your Standards

Sponsored by:



Propane can improve your DC’s productivity while lowering your emissions. Switching to propane-powered forklifts is the fastest, safest, and easiest way to lower operational costs while raising the bar on your environmental performance.

With near-zero emissions, propane forklifts can clean up your facility’s air quality by meeting or exceeding nationwide indoor standards. And when your crew can work in a cleaner environment, they’re more likely to be productive. In fact, propane-powered forklifts operate so cleanly, they can be used safely indoors or outdoors—reducing site-to-source SOx emissions by 76% versus electric options and NOx and hydrocarbon emissions by 94% compared to diesel.

But the benefits of propane-powered forklifts don’t stop at air quality. The capital costs of propane forklifts are almost 30% lower than those for electric, including the necessary recharging infrastructure. And Tier-4 requirements are adding thousands of dollars to the price tags for diesel forklifts as well. When you use propane, you can count on a lower purchase price at acquisition plus fuel that costs less. You may even be able to lock in a fuel price with your local propane supplier for even better savings. That allows you to invest in other improvements to your operation, like adding to your workforce or business development activities.

And propane forklifts don’t lose power capacity or battery lifespan like electric models. They only require a quick and easy cylinder change to get back to work for another eight-hour shift. You get greater productivity and cost savings from day one. It’s why facilities of all sizes across the U.S. know that propane-powered forklifts are the perfect fit for their operation and budget.

Contributed by Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)