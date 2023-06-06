Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, knows that the welfare of forklift operators is a top priority. For the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day, Logisnext and its family of brands — Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Jungheinrich®, UniCarriers® forklifts, and Rocla AGV Solutions ̶ are teaming up with the industry to raise awareness to prioritize and champion forklift safety in the workplace.
The company is supporting National Forklift Safety Day through a variety of safety-focused activities:
Logisnext’s “Safety First” initiative reinforces the importance of properly trained forklift operators and proper forklift certification. New tools are available to help contribute to a safer working environment, including a forklift safety poster series, a forklift inspection checklist, and additional operational safety resources. Put forklift safety at the top of your list—for more information and to download these new resources, visit Logisnext’s National Forklift Safety Day page.
Contributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group
