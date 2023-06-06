National Forklift Safety Day 2023 - Sponsored Content

HAWKER® Committed to Power and Safety

June 6, 2023
No Comments
Sponsored by:

Hawker

HAWKER® motive power solutions are the moving force behind diverse applications around the world. Our battery and charger products are designed for optimum power, long work cycles, and safe operations.

HAWKER® PRODUCTS OFFER MANY INHERENT SAFETY-RELATED BENEFITS:

  • Advanced battery chemistries that do not require watering and acid exposure
  • Lithium and TPPL delivering higher sustained voltages and reducing plug-in frequency
  • Advanced chemistries circumventing battery changes and enhancing productivity
  • Full-shift power in demanding environments
  • Long life-cycle operations
  • A wide range of opportunity and fast-charge products to avoid battery changes
  • Modular, high-frequency charging that eliminates downtime
  • Opportunity charging allows for quick charges during break times
  • Fewer battery change-outs needed
  • Reduced total ownership costs

For more information on HAWKER® or our products, please contact a HAWKER® representative in your area by calling 877-7HAWKER, or visit us on the Web at www.hawkerpowersource.com.

Contributed by HAWKER®

Special Coverage Internal Movement Lift Trucks, Personnel & Burden Carriers Safety & Security National Forklift Safety Day National Forklift Safety Day 2023
KEYWORDS Hawker Powersource Inc.
    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing