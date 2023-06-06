Leverage Technology for Safer People, Equipment, and Infrastructure

Sponsored by:



In today's agile, high-speed warehouses and distribution centers, protecting oneself and others can be challenging. Just a few examples of these challenges include blind corners, low-visibility areas, and distracting noises, all ever-present safety risks in intralogistics and manufacturing environments. For forklift operators and pedestrians, moreover, the need to quickly transport products and work close to one another can easily result in accidents or injuries.

The ever-changing business landscape of growing demand for products under tight deadlines puts an increasing strain on companies that prioritize safe operations. That fact alone makes it essential for businesses to be creative when looking at additional options that will promote safe environments and allow their businesses to thrive.

Linde Material Handling (LMH) is trusted worldwide and is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of forklift trucks. A member of the KION Group, the world’s second-largest manufacturer of industrial trucks, LMH has solidified the trust earned from the material handling industry by creating and delivering answers to modern-day supply chain challenges. As a solutions provider, LMH has extended its well-known capabilities and value by creating opportunities for businesses to add an extra layer of protection for their organization.

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) support secure work environments by creating consistency. The AGVs offer speed control, obstacle detection, and the ability to interface with warehouse management systems. These technologies help to operate fleets more effectively and securely; they also eliminate errors and inconsistencies, and assist with removing obstacles that can lead to lost-time incidents and loss of revenue.

Linde Guardian is an innovative monitoring system for the working environment of industrial trucks, giving signals to drivers and pedestrians in the event of proximity to one another. Depending on the application and the equipment, Linde Guardian warns of imminent danger via acoustic signals, flashing LED lights, or vibrations. This system applies limitations on equipment to keep people and products moving at a safe pace and alerts those within the warehouse to potential hazards. Such active warnings of potential risks mean everyone involved can react immediately.

By leveraging technology, businesses now have more significant opportunities to support secure, profitable, and productive operations while adding another level of protection for their people, equipment, and infrastructure.

Learn how Linde Automated Solutions and Linde Guardian can support your operation today by visiting Linde Automation (linde-mh.us).

Contributed by KION North America