Rethinking Your Approach to Forklift Safety

With the day-to-day goal of keeping materials flowing and customers satisfied, it can be challenging to maintain the required focus on training. Adopting an integrated and individualized approach to forklift safety can be key to achieving this goal. This approach, outlined in our e-book, “An Integrated Approach to Forklift Safety,” helps ensure safety is top of mind and helps drive measurable improvements in key safety metrics.
Below are the five components of an integrated and individualized safety approach that are vital to creating and maintaining a strong safety culture.
Everyone has an important part to play in creating and promoting a strong safety culture in the workplace. A fragmented approach to safety could potentially weaken your safety culture.
At Crown, our deep experience has taught us that an integrated and individualized approach to safety can help bring a consistent focus to safety management and close the gaps in existing programs. It also stresses the important role everyone plays in creating and maintaining a safe work environment, helping to drive measurable improvements in key safety metrics.
For more information on how to take an integrated and individualized approach to safety, visit the Safety page at crown.com and download “An Integrated Approach to Forklift Safety.”
Contributed by Crown Equipment Corporation
