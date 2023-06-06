Can “NLP” help you up your logistics game?

Read about new applications in artificial intelligence (AI) and you might run across references to “natural language processing” (NLP), which is a technology for teaching computers to analyze human language.

According to IBM, NLP can give computers the ability to understand text and spoken words in much the same way human beings can. That capability powers popular tools like voice-operated GPS systems and speech-to-text dictation software.

At first glance, it might seem like that has no relation to your daily logistics challenges, but the data management firm Promethium begs to differ. In fact, the Menlo Park, California-based company reports that NLP is already being used in supply chain management. As for how the technology can be applied to logistics, the company offers the following examples: