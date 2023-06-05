Realterm announces acquisition of 16,485-square-meter IOS site in the Netherlands



Amsterdam, Netherlands (June 5, 2023) – Realterm announced today the continued growth of its global transportation logistics real estate platform with the acquisition of Oliver van Noortweg 4, a 16,485 square-meter industrial outdoor storage (IOS) development site in Venlo, Netherlands. The property is available immediately for lease.



IOS properties are transportation-advantaged real estate assets that stage freight, vehicles, and equipment to maximize throughput in the supply chain. They are typically located near ports, intermodal hubs and road transportation corridors.



“We strongly believe in the European IOS market and greatly welcome this acquisition,” said Marieke de Jong, Head of Investments, Benelux, Realterm. “IOS facilities zoned for trucking and maintenance operations are an important focus for Realterm’s strategy. We continue to acquire mission critical transportation logistics assets with high flow-through characteristics in prime locations.”



The site boasts three ingress/egress points to optimize on-site circulation. Realterm plans to enhance the IOS site with state-of-the-art upgrades to facilitate efficient parking for up to 105 trucks. These upgrades include paving, fencing, LED lighting, electric gates, green spaces and the installation of 20 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The site's strategic location, with easy access to the A67 and A73 motorways, enables excellent accessibility.



"Venlo is a major pan-European transportation hub in the Netherlands that connects Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp ports with the west of Germany" said Balazs Lados, Managing Director and Fund Manager, Realterm “This acquisition is a valuable addition to Realterm’s European portfolio. It will allow us to service our customers’ growing network expansion needs."



Highlights of Oliver van Noortweg 4:

• Site Area: 16,485 square meters

• Truck Parking: 105

• Ingress/Egress: Three points

• Electrical Charging Points: 20



Realterm was advised in the transaction by JLL and DLA Piper.



