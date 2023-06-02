Introducing A New Generation 5G Mobile Computer Chainway MC50

Chainway MC50 is our newly launched 5G high-performance mobile computer. With a more advanced Android OS, a more powerful processor, and a larger screen, high-capacity removable battery and high-level sealing, MC50 brings a new level of cost efficiency to a broad range of industries.

With a 6-inch high-definition display, the MC50 adopts the Android 12 operating system, Qualcomm Snapdragon™ processor, and extended memory, these excellent configurations deliver customers highly efficient operation.

Besides, the rugged mobile computer MC50 offers faster wireless networks 5G, Wi-Fi 6-ready platform and Bluetooth 5.1 to ensure high-speed connectivity.

It has a large capacity 5000mAh removable battery and supports QC3.0 quick charge and RTC that meets the requirement of high-intensity data acquisition applications effortlessly.

MC50 supports a variety of data acquisition functions including high-performance barcode scanning, NFC, front & rear dual camera, and supports combining with an R6 UHF sled to realize the RFID reading. It also provides a series of accessories, such as Type-C or DC charging cradle, pistol grip, DC adapters, etc.

Moreover, MC50 has undergone a series of specialized design and reliability tests to prove its superior robustness and durability, up to IP67 protection and 1.5-meter drop resistance. MC50 is resistant to a wide range of common damages such as drops, bumps, scratches, and water splashes, in day-to-day applications and easily cope with various demanding applications.

This new generation 5G mobile computer Chainway MC50 can be used perfectly used in retail, logistics, warehousing, finance, transportation, manufacturing, etc. enabling users to significantly improve efficiency and achieve higher return on investment.

About Chainway

Shenzhen Chainway Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional data capture devices supplier in the AIDC industry.

Chainway design, develop and manufacture a wide range of AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, handheld and fixed RFID readers, rugged tablets, RFID modules, handheld fingerprint scanners and related accessories.