Penske’s 3PL arm to expand brokerage capabilities with new offices in Chicago and NJ

Company says growth is needed to provide customers with additional capacity and flexibility in an “unpredictable economic environment.”

penske Screen Shot 2023-06-01 at 4.39.06 PM.jpg
June 1, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

The third-party logistics provider (3PL) Penske Logistics is expanding its freight brokerage capabilities with plans to open two new locations and hire more than 100 employees, the company said today.

Reading, Pennsylvania-based Penske will hire some 80 people at a new Chicago location and 25-30 workers at an Edison, New Jersey, site over their first 12 months of operation.

According to Penske, its freight brokerage arm helps customers handle seasonal fluctuations, capacity surges, challenging lanes, or other unexpected needs by connecting users’ shipments with a network of carriers including full truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited, multi-modal, or international shipments.

“The growth of our freight brokerage offerings will provide our customers with increased access to additional capacity and flexible solutions, which are sorely needed in this unpredictable economic environment,” Brian Kenney, vice president of brokerage at  Penske Logistics, said in a release.

 

 

Trucking Transportation 3PL
KEYWORDS Penske Logistics

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    ERP vendor Aptean acquires TMS provider TOTALogistix

    Social media influencers need 3PLs, too

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing