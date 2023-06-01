Penske’s 3PL arm to expand brokerage capabilities with new offices in Chicago and NJ

The third-party logistics provider (3PL) Penske Logistics is expanding its freight brokerage capabilities with plans to open two new locations and hire more than 100 employees, the company said today.

Reading, Pennsylvania-based Penske will hire some 80 people at a new Chicago location and 25-30 workers at an Edison, New Jersey, site over their first 12 months of operation.

According to Penske, its freight brokerage arm helps customers handle seasonal fluctuations, capacity surges, challenging lanes, or other unexpected needs by connecting users’ shipments with a network of carriers including full truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited, multi-modal, or international shipments.

“The growth of our freight brokerage offerings will provide our customers with increased access to additional capacity and flexible solutions, which are sorely needed in this unpredictable economic environment,” Brian Kenney, vice president of brokerage at Penske Logistics, said in a release.