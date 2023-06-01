ERP vendor Aptean acquires TMS provider TOTALogistix

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor Aptean is growing again through acquisition, announcing today that it has bought TOTALogistix, a provider of transportation management systems (TMS) to manufacturers, retailers, and distributors.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Atlanta-based Aptean said the move will complement its capabilities in its existing supply chain products and help organizations optimize logistics operations across their entire supply chains.

TOTALogistix is a New Jersey-based firm that provides the TMS products TOTALaccess, ShipSmart, and TMS2go. Those platforms enable organizations to execute complex inbound and outbound shipping, and support critical shipping functions including supply chain design, procurement, freight audit and payment, and freight brokerage.

“In a challenging economy, TMS solutions can deliver a competitive advantage for companies by helping to reduce costs, navigate supply chain complexity, and improve customer satisfaction,” Bob Kocis, President, Americas at Aptean, said in a release. “We are pleased to add new cloud-based supply chain capabilities to our offerings and are excited to welcome TOTALogistix’s team of dedicated supply chain experts to Aptean.”

The acquisition is the latest addition for Aptean, which bought the British ERP vendor Merlin Business Software Ltd. in 2022.



