RK Logistics Expands to Arizona's Silicon Desert

SCOTTSDALE, AZ AND FREMONT, CA – June 1, 2023 - RK Logistics, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, announced it has expanded into Arizona with the opening of a new office in Scottsdale supporting customers throughout the greater Phoenix area and southern Arizona.

The new office, which initially will house RK’s local sales, business development and administrative staff, will focus on delivering logistics solutions for current and emerging industrial and manufacturing businesses and their suppliers in Arizona’s Silicon Desert.

“With more than 35 years as a trusted logistics partner working with semi-conductor and high technology companies in California’s Silicon Valley, including 10 years of direct experience in EV battery logistics, this expansion brings proven, industry specific capabilities to the Silicon Desert in support of this region’s growing innovation industries,” said Rock Magnan, RK Logistics president.

It’s RK’s third geographic expansion this year, complimenting new facilities previously opened in Michigan and Texas, and marks a significant milestone as the company continues to grow its national footprint and provide customers with best-in-class logistics solutions, Magnan noted.

In addition to the regional sales headquarters, RK is planning a new 190,000 square foot warehouse in the Phoenix market, which it expects to open in the fourth quarter of this year. This modern logistics facility will include advanced security measures, state-of-the-art material handling and warehouse management systems, and a team of experienced professionals to ensure the highest level of customer service. With its proximity to major highways and transportation hubs, the facility will provide optimal access to markets throughout the Southwest region.

"We are thrilled to expand into the Silicon Desert and bring our industry-leading logistics services to customers in this dynamic and growing region," said Magnan. “Our investments here represent a commitment to providing the best possible logistics solutions to our customers and helping them to achieve their business goals,” he said, adding “we look forward to working with businesses in Arizona and the Southwest to help them drive growth through innovative, cost-effective logistics services."

RK Logistics services include warehousing and distribution, transportation management, e-commerce fulfillment, manufacturing support and more. With a focus on technology and innovation, the company is dedicated to providing customers with customized solutions that optimize supply chain velocity and reduce costs.

For more information about the company's services or to inquire about partnering with RK Logistics Group, please visit www.rklogisticsgroup.com.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS -- RK Logistics provides sustainable supply chain solutions for innovation industries. RK’s expertise is in complex, high value density, zero fault tolerance, regulatorily intensive products that often require comprehensive services. We offer warehousing, specialty transportation, reverse logistics, manufacturing support, engineering support, hazardous materials storage, handling and transportation and order fulfillment. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com