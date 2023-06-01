Siemens Introduces New G220 General Purpose Drive

New SINAMICS G220 high-performance multi-purpose, adjustable speed drive for greater efficiency, easier engineering, quicker setup and improved sustainability

•The first SINAMICS drive to join the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio

•Integrated Clean Power technology reduces harmonics by up to 97%

•Digital twin in Startdrive (TIA Portal) enables testing and optimization

of drive behavior before hardware is available

•IIoT module for easy integration into Cloud and Edge applications

•Contributes to a sustainable future along its lifecycle from design to delivery

With SINAMICS G220, Siemens is launching a new high-performance drive to join the SINAMICS drives family and recently introduced it to the North American market. SINAMICS G220 is an innovative multi-purpose adjustable speed drive with built-in Clean Power technology, which reduces harmonics by up to 97% without the need for an AC line reactor or DC choke. SINAMICS G220 is significantly more efficient in terms of space utilization and operation. SINAMICS G220 makes the system engineering and its integration into a production or processing machine much easier.

SINAMICS G220 is also the first drive to join the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, the Siemens-wide business platform for digital transformation. SINAMICS G220 drives are an integral part of the TIA Portal and feature a digital twin in Startdrive, the drives commissioning tool from Siemens. This allows the behavior of the drive to be tested and optimized before the hardware is available.



SINAMICS G220 has an integrated web-server for commissioning which eliminates the need to install software or an app on a PC or mobile device. This saves time and makes drive setup very intuitive and extremely user-friendly.

These new drives are also equipped with an IIoT module. This means that SINAMICS G220 can easily be integrated into Cloud and Edge applications, which increases the transparency of the applications and makes remote monitoring and accessibility of the drive system possible. Machine availability can even be optimized and system uptimes can be further improved.

In the area of cybersecurity, SINAMICS G220 comes standard with state-of-the-art security integrated, providing highly secure communication, integrity and authenticity checks to protect against tampered firmware. Additionally, the drives offer User Management and Access Control (UMAC) within TIA Portal.

SINAMICS G220 drives come with a range of modular and flexible hardware options as well as software and Safety Integrated functions, which can be easily adapted to user-specific application requirements. For example, the SINAMICS G220 is also available in UL Type 12 (IP55) wall-mount design and a special conformal coating option is also available for the operation of a drive in the harsh environments where the presence of corrosive gases such as Hydrogen Sulfide, Sulfur Dioxide or Ammonia is unavoidable. Thanks to the superior quality of its components and robust hardware design according to UL 61800-5-1, the drive is built to ensure a long service life.

When it comes to integrated safety, SINAMICS G220 reaches the next level by meeting hardware based SIL 3 functional safety requirements. Thanks to its built-in media and S2 system redundancy, maximum system availability is guaranteed and the continuity of critical processes are maintained.



SINAMICS G220 ensures the improved sustainability of processes through robust, safe, secure and efficient design and operation. This new drive contributes to a sustainable future along its entire lifecycle from design to delivery thanks to the carbon neutral production sites and paperless delivery system. This new drive is suitable for all industries, but especially food-and-beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil-and-gas, marine, automotive and tire manufacturing.



The new SINAMICS G220 drives are the first drives in the SINAMICS family to join the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, the open digital business platform that enables machine builders and machine users to accelerate their digital transformation.

Contact for journalists:



Siemens

John Meyer

(847) 952-4158

john.meyer@siemens.com