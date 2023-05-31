Warehousing Association Taps Jay Strother as CEO

IWLA is the only trade association focused on the needs of third-party-logistics warehouses. Since its founding in 1891 as the American Warehousemen’s Association, IWLA has evolved to deliver industry-specific education (safety, marketing, HR, technology, etc.), spearhead advocacy with state and federal rule makers, offer business services (legal assistance, discounts, networking), and more.

“With more than 30 years as an association executive, the last 12 at IWLA, Jay brings tremendous value and experience to the association and to its members,” says IWLA Search Committee Chairman and Immediate Past Association Chairman Scott Mayfield, president of Kenco Management Services in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “We are excited to have him in the CEO role as IWLA continues to lead and support the educational, networking, and advocacy needs of our members.”

Strother assumed the presidency Dec. 31, 2022. Previously, since 2012 he served as the IWLA vice president, overseeing membership services and recruitment, marketing, communications, education, and meeting planning. Since 2017, he has also served as the executive director of IWLA Canada.

Previously Strother, an honors graduate from the University of Tulsa, was the first-ever group publisher at SmithBucklin, the world’s largest association management firm. For 12 years before that, he was the publisher and editor in chief of Legal Management magazine at the Association of Legal Administrators. He began his nonprofit career as director of publications and national spokesperson for the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce (the Jaycees). He also ran his own nonprofit-focused marketing and communications company.

"The supply chain is in the spotlight, and I’m honored to help IWLA members thrive and succeed in this time of new business opportunities and awareness,” Strother says. “Strong warehousing services are key to the quick and efficient movement of goods, and IWLA members are the best at what they do. I’m also very fortunate to work with IWLA members across North America who give of their time and expertise to make the industry, the association, and the supply chain stronger.”

Strother will act as the association’s main advocate with regulators, legislators, and other leaders in the supply chain. He will also oversee an all-member survey during 2023 that will set the stage for the 132-year-old association’s next 10 years.

“The IWLA staff of association professionals is here to serve the warehouse logistics industry,” Strother says. “We will continue to offer and hone the best educational opportunities, marketing resources, and other business services to help member companies succeed.”

Strother is a 30-year resident of Arlington Heights, Illinois. He has served on the board of the Friends of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library and other civic organizations. He grew up in Andover, Kansas.

About IWLA: Since 1891, the International Warehouse Logistics Association has been the resource for warehouse logistics, advocacy, and education. For more information, visit www.IWLA.com. IWLA, formerly the American Warehouse Association, serves more than 500 corporate members representing nearly 4,000 warehousing locations.