RHENUS BRAZIL JOINS ABRADISTI

Rhenus Logistics is now a member of the Brazilian Association of Information Technology Distributors (Abradisti). Rhenus is the only member of the organization that supports and improves the supply chain process of the entire Telecommunication Industry in Brazil as a freight forwarder among many prestigious distributors, manufacturers, integrators, and resellers. To be considered and accepted as a member, companies must prove good practices and transparency for the industry supply chain sector and meet additional evaluation criteria.

Abradisti generates conversations and partnerships with other commercial and governmental entities to enhance and protect the supply chain of the technology and telecommunication industry in the Country. As a member of Abradisti, Rhenus will be able to contribute to the growth of the telecommunication industry supply chain among the other members in the association with the knowledge and experience to improve agreements and maintain competitiveness, advantages, good business conditions and practices that will affect the supply chain sector in Brazil.

“I am very excited that Rhenus has become a member of such an important Association. This is an excellent opportunity to exchange insights and knowledge to support and improve the Telecommunication Industry supply chain with agreements regarding legal, tax, and commercial issues which affect the entire industry itself," said Christian Luque, Regional Head KA Tech-Trade of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas. "Our professional team has a vast experience and knowledge of all customs processes, which we can guide and advise our associates. This is an up-selling point for our growth path in Brazil and in the Americas region."

Rhenus Brazil provides more than 25 years of experience and knowledge in the cargo transportation and supply chain distribution of various well-known high-tech and IT companies supporting the Brazilian market. The freight forwarder specializes in maintaining all documents organized and compliant to expedite its customs clearance, thus enabling cost savings to clients from extra duties penalties, logistics costs, and customs process due to Brazil’s challenging tax and customs system. It is imperative to be compliant with all importers and exporters.

Rhenus Logistics head office in Brazil is in São Paulo, and three additional offices are in Guarulhos, Santos, and Viracopos. Its portfolio of services also includes comprehensive and innovative logistics solutions for imports and exports via air, ocean, and road transportation and oversize loads for all types of goods.