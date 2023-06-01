INBOUND

Social media influencers need 3PLs, too

New Jersey logistics firm provides fulfillment services for order placed on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

June 1, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
If you’re a supply chain pro, you may already know that Snapl is not an iced-tea drink but rather a third-party logistics service provider (3PL). The Gloucester City, New Jersey-based 3PL has provided fulfillment and logistics services since 1989, including multichannel distribution, order management, customer care, and value-added services.

As of this spring, Snapl is expanding those same services into a field that didn’t even exist when it was founded. The firm now offers order fulfillment services for social media influencers across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

When influencers pitch a product online, it can trigger sudden spikes in orders from their followers, causing fulfilment headaches familiar to any successful retailer. Snapl says it can ease those headaches by offering influencers a comprehensive solution to manage their branded merchandise, allowing them to concentrate on their core activities—creating content and engaging with their followers.

Snapl provides those services from a new facility it opened in South Jersey in March. The building boasts 35,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space and features 26-foot ceilings, semi-trailer loading docks, a container storage yard, and a gated perimeter. The site supports transportation, warehousing, order fulfillment, e-commerce logistics, and reverse logistics operations, all controlled by warehouse management and order management software.
