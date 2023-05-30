FedEx harnesses package scan data for new emissions tracking tool

Parcel carrier FedEx Corp. has launched a tool that tracks emissions information for each package, allowing its e-commerce customers to integrate emissions estimates into their shopping carts for online shoppers to view.

According to Memphis-based FedEx, its FedEx Sustainability Insights platform harnesses scan data from its global logistics network to track emissions information. The cloud-based engine uses near-real time data to estimate CO2e emissions for both individual tracking numbers and FedEx.com accounts. Users can view historical emissions data by account as well as search by tracking number to access data displayed in metrics such as mode of transport, service type, and country or territory.

FedEx says its e-commerce customers will be able to use an application programming interface (API) link to transfer that emissions data to their own internal systems and then manage their supply chain, boost operational compliance, and integrate emissions estimates into their shopping cart for their online shopper customers.

“We’ve heard from our shippers that they need more data on their shipping footprint as consumers increasingly weigh sustainability as a factor in purchasing decisions,” EVP and Chief Customer Officer Brie Carere said in a release. “Through innovations like FedEx Sustainability Insights, FedEx is empowering customers to access the information they need as part of our mutual pursuit of a more sustainable future.”

The company says the tool was created by its FedEx Dataworks division, which was created in 2020 as an initiative to apply data science and machine learning tools.



