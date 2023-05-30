Shipping data exchange platform GSBN adds ONE as member

The blockchain-based global trade technology platform Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) today said it had added Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd. (ONE) as its latest member.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Container carrier ONE has been upgrading its enterprise architecture and developing digital solutions with the goals of facilitating global trade, adding value to customers, and improving sustainability. The Singapore-based company had recently completed a trial of GSBN’s Cargo Release with its customers, and will now roll out it system-wide.

By joining Hong Kong-based GSBN, ONE gains access to the consortium’s blockchain-enabled platform, which facilitates secure and trusted exchange of data between different parties across global shipping supply chains.

Founded in 2021, GSBN is an independent, not-for-profit technology consortium that supports a data exchange platform for global carriers and terminal operators. Its goal is to provide an end to end, secure, digital collaboration platform leveraging blockchain technology to share verified logistics and cargo data to benefit all stakeholders involved in global trade.

“The shipping industry is at a critical moment in time where digitalization has the potential to enable a quantum leap. What’s needed to make this a success is trusted collaboration,” GSBN CEO Bertrand Chen said in a release. “We are pleased to be welcoming ONE who have been a pioneer in digital transformation and sustainability, and we look forward to collaborating to further contribute to the industry’s digital leap.”