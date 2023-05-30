FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Sherri Bosslet

Title: Director of Customer Relations

Phone: 937.415.1758

Email: sbosslet@daytonfreight.com

Date: May 30, 2023

Web: daytonfreight.com

ULINE RECOGNIZED DAYTON FREIGHT FOR EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was honored with the 2022 Exceptional Performance Award by Uline.

This award was presented to our Hudson WI employees for their outstanding service. Dayton Freight was measured on late shipment percentage, error rate percentage and shipment tracing by consignees. The Hudson Team excelled in all three metrics from an overall yearly perspective.

Uline, a family-owned business, is the leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America

“It is an honor to receive this award for the first time from Uline,” said Director of Customer Relations, Sherri Bosslet. “Our Hudson Team has done extraordinary work and continues to provide the best service possible for our partner. The road to success is paved by this great team of employees and our positive partnership with Uline!”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Caption: Jeremy Cutchens, Eric Dressing (Uline Logistics Manager of MN), Shelly Hoffmeister, Josh Kootman