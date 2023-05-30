Brenton Appoints Nick Szczechowski as New Regional Sales Manager

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., May 30, 2023 – Nick Szczechowski has been appointed as Regional Sales Manager covering the Midwest for Brenton. In his role, Szczechowski will be working with distributors, integrators, OEMs and end-user customers to grow the company’s end-of-line packaging systems.

Brenton (https://www.brentonengineering.com/) is a global leader in designing and manufacturing integrated end-of-line case packaging systems and machines, specializing in case packing and palletizing using both robotics and other automation.

Szczechowski brings nearly 20 years of sales experience to Brenton. He was most recently a regional sales and key account manager at Robopac, a manufacturer of end-of-line packaging equipment. Szczechowski also held various sales management positions within other industrial automation industries.

“This is a great opportunity for me to join Brenton and work closely with our talented regional sales managers to demonstrate the value our robotic case packaging solutions bring to customers,” Szczechowski said. “Brenton is a growing company and industry leader, and I’m excited to join this team and contribute to making 2023 a great year for Brenton.”

Szczechowski, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Madonna University, is based in the Chicago area. He can be reached at Nick.szczechowski@promachbuilt.com. For more information on Brenton, visit https://www.brentonengineering.com/.



About Brenton

Brenton engineers and manufactures custom case packaging, palletizing, robotic packaging systems including material handling, high speed pick and place, and integrated end-of-line systems. Specializing in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical device, personal care, and household products, Brenton surpasses regulatory and market driven demands and creates collaborative, long-standing partnerships to best serve a diverse customer base. Brenton is a product brand of ProMach, a global leader in packaging line solutions. As part of the ProMach End of Line business line, Brenton helps packaging customers protect and grow the reputation and trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about Brenton at www.BrentonEngineering.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum: filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding, and end of line. ProMach also provides Performance Services, including integrated solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize packaging line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, United Arab Emirates, and China. For more information about ProMach, visit www.ProMachBuilt.com.

Media Contact

Kaitie Kluver | Marketing Manager

Brenton

Kaitie.Kluver@promachbuilt.com

320-852-8237