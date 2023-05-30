AFS Logistics recognized with two accolades for technology platform

SHREVEPORT, La. (May 30, 2023) –AFS Logistics (afs.net), a non-asset based, non-asset biased third party logistics (3PL) provider, announces it has been named a top 3PL technology company by Inbound Logistics magazine, with its AFSmart suite recognized as a best-in-class solution. AFSmart Audit, one of the tools that makes up the integrated AFSmart package, is also a CIO 100 award winner, named by CIO.com to its annual list of 100 innovative IT solutions that deliver business value.

“Logistics operations face significant challenges, from constant disruptions and complicated pricing to lack of visibility and invoice overcharges,” says Nathan Johnson, Chief Information Officer, AFS Logistics. “AFSmart is the robust technology suite that logistics professionals need to handle logistics data with the level of speed required by today’s complex market.”

The technology suite offers responsive controls, clear visuals and intuitive navigation and search functions for instant access to relevant data, presented through a unified, cohesive user experience. The AFSmart platform consists of several cloud-native tools designed to help logistics professionals automate their operations and more effectively manage their logistics networks across modes of transportation.

• AFSmartAudit (CIO 100 winner) – Freight audit and payment (FAP) processing solution that provides a comprehensive view of freight expenses across modes to uncover and resolve overpayments, billing errors and discrepancies, while identifying new opportunities to streamline processes.

• AFSmartTMS – Transportation management system (TMS) that allows users to stop wasting time searching for critical information and instead rely on an intuitive, state-of-the-art portal that fully integrates with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to manage everyday freight tasks in one location, from creating quotes and bill of lading documents to confirming shipment information and filing claims.

• AFSmartTrack – Provides full shipment visibility with real-time updates and analytics for all inbound and outbound freight, equipping users with the most informed perspective for critical logistics decisions. Users can get regular, daily reports with key metrics to help manage operations with greater efficiency.

• AFSmartClaim – Automates the creation, tracking and management of overage, shortage and damage (OS&D) claims for faster, easier resolutions and access to additional LTL coverage. Integration with AFSmartTMS allows for easy retrieval of key documents, information, contacts and more.

• AFSmartAnalytics – Provides easy access to a comprehensive range of critical metrics through standard or customized reports, including high-level aggregate data sets and transactional metrics to track lanes, carriers, accessorials, spend, service levels and more.

About Inbound Logistics Top 3PL Technology Companies

Best-in-class technology solutions play leading roles at many third-party logistics providers. The list of 3PL technology companies acknowledges 3PLs offering some of the top technology solutions in the industries.

About CIO 100

The CIO 100 Awards celebrates 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. It is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.