TGW completes successful implementation of a highly automated FC for Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Marchtrenk, 29 May 2023) Recently, TGW North America celebrated another historic milestone: the warehouse automation specialist partnered with leading intimates specialty retailer, Victoria’s Secret & Co., on a highly automated fulfillment center. The showcase project in Columbus, Ohio is impressive not only due to its size but also because it sets new standards in performance and flexibility.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is the world’s largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria's Secret & Co. will use the new fulfillment hub in Columbus for sending out online orders to customers across the United States. In order to ensure short lead times, quick delivery and high quality of service, the fashion label has invested in a powerful fulfillment solution.

TGW WAREHOUSE SOFTWARE CONTROLS ALL PICKING PROCESSES

With the FlashPick® system for automatic order fulfillment, online orders can be picked efficiently and with a high degree of variability. The TGW Warehouse Software handles the planning, control, monitoring and optimization of all picking processes. The modular software structure covers not only storage management within the TGW shuttle, but also order release, inventory sequencing, picking flow control and visualization.

Up to 225,000 orders per day

At peak times, the agile FlashPick® system can handle up to 640,000 picks per day, along with an automated pick-to-light system handling 360,000 picks per day. The fulfillment center’s high-performance core element is a shuttle system with usable storage locations where Stingray shuttle vehicles handle the fully automated storage and retrieval of goods. Orders are then compiled at manual PickCenter One workstations as well as one robotic PickCenter Rovolution.

TGW AS PARTNER OF CHOICE

"The completion of the automated fulfillment distribution center solution for Victoria's Secret & Co. represents another milestone for TGW in North America," reports Rhett Williamson, Chief Operating Officer of TGW North America. "This once again highlights our expertise and our experience in the successful implementation of large and complex projects."