Green is the new black

Sustainable practices that actually benefit the bottom line are better than questionable claims of being environmentally friendly.

June 13, 2023
David Maloney
We humans live on the Earth, and everything we do leaves a footprint. Modern life does not always make us the best of neighbors. That is why ESG, or environmental, social, and corporate governance programs, have become popular among corporations hoping to persuade us that they’re better citizens of the planet than their competition. They do this because multiple studies have shown that consumers prefer to do business with companies that prioritize sustainability. It is popular to be proactive—or at least to appear to be.

However, when it comes to the environment, many companies are better at “greenwashing” than they are at saving the planet. Greenwashing is the practice of making a product, service, or operation look more eco-friendly than it actually is. For example, a business might trumpet green improvements in one focused area while ignoring other, dirtier parts of its operations.

Some companies buy carbon offsets—for example, funding tree-planting initiatives as a way to reduce their carbon footprint. But is planting trees where trees were going to be planted anyway really an effective environmental strategy? There’s been a growing backlash among consumers, who are beginning to discern between companies that merely claim to be earth-friendly and those that are actually protecting the planet.

The good news is that there’s a lot of room for our supply chains to green up their operations. Transportation accounts for 29% of America’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, and 83% of that comes from trucks and other vehicles. The gradual replacement of internal combustion vehicles with electric models will eventually make a huge difference in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

But there are other strategies we can implement while we await electrification of our fleets—and many of them will save us money at the same time that they reduce our carbon footprint.

For instance, we can use planning tools to optimize loads and eliminate empty backhauls. We can use software to determine the shortest routes, and equip our trucks with speed limiters to save fuel and reduce pollutants. We can invest in tools that right-size the packages we send so that we’re shipping goods, not air.

We can shorten driving distances by using suppliers closer to networks and customers. We can locate DCs near final delivery points to reduce expensive and inefficient last-mile deliveries. We can build our facilities using energy-efficient construction materials, solar panels, and power-saving lighting systems.

So, instead of greenwashing, let’s do some “greensaving.” Let’s be real with efficient supply chains that save money while also improving things here on good old planet Earth.
    David Maloney has been a journalist for more than 35 years and is currently the group editorial director for DC Velocity and Supply Chain Quarterly magazines. In this role, he is responsible for the editorial content of both brands of Agile Business Media. Dave joined DC Velocity in April of 2004. Prior to that, he was a senior editor for Modern Materials Handling magazine. Dave also has extensive experience as a broadcast journalist. Before writing for supply chain publications, he was a journalist, television producer and director in Pittsburgh. Dave combines a background of reporting on logistics with his video production experience to bring new opportunities to DC Velocity readers, including web videos highlighting top distribution and logistics facilities, webcasts and other cross-media projects. He continues to live and work in the Pittsburgh area.

