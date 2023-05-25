National Forklift Safety Day 10th Anniversary to Feature Government and Industry Experts

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – The 10th Anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day will take place both in person and virtually on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

National Forklift Safety Day serves as an opportunity for forklift manufacturers and the industry to highlight the safe use of forklifts, the value of operator training, and the need for daily equipment checks.

Open to the public, National Forklift Safety Day will be available virtually by visiting the Industrial Truck Association’s website (www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day). The format for 2023 will include presentations from government representatives, safety experts and industry representatives.

The speakers for National Forklift Safety Day 2023 include:

Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association

Chuck Pascarelli, ITA Chairman of the Board and President, Americas, Hyster-Yale Group

Douglas Parker, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health

Administration (OSHA)

Administration (OSHA) Michael Wood, Senior Vice President for Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE),

TEAM Industrial Services

TEAM Industrial Services Ed Stilwell, Innovation Chief Technologist, Hyster-Yale Group

Information about National Forklift Safety Day is available on ITA’s website at www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day.

About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit www.indtrk.org.