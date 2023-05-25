OSHA, industrial safety experts to headline National Forklift Safety Day 2023

Ten years ago, the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) created National Forklift Safety Day as an opportunity to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of effective operator and pedestrian training. A decade later, those topics remain relevant—and they’ll be front and center at ITA’s 10th annual National Forklift Safety Day program, on June 13, from 9 – 11 a.m., at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Leading the program will be ITA’s longtime president, Brian Feehan. Sessions will highlight a variety of forklift safety-related topics, including government policies and regulations, best practices in forklift operator training and safety, and safety-enhancing technologies. This year’s speakers include:

Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association (moderator)

Chuck Pascarelli, President, Americas, Hyster-Yale Group (Chairman, ITA Board of Directors, National Forklift Safety Day Chair)

Douglas Parker, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Michael Wood, Senior Vice President for Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE), TEAM Industrial Services

Ed Stilwell, Innovation Chief Technologist, Hyster-Yale Group

ITA members will also visit Capitol Hill to discuss safety and other industrial truck industry topics with members of Congress.

The June 13 program, which will also be livestreamed for those who cannot travel to Washington, is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. Register to attend in person or for the livestream at www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day .

ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, AGVs, and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.



