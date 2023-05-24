

New addition brings Realterm’s total European IOS portfolio to €250M

Realterm Announces Acquisition of 18,000-Square-Meter IOS Facility in the Netherlands





Amsterdam, Netherlands (May 24, 2023) – Realterm today announced the continued growth of its global transportation logistics real estate platform with the acquisition of Marco Poloweg 10, a 18,376-square-meter industrial outdoor storage (IOS) site in Venlo, Netherlands. IOS properties are transportation-advantaged assets that stage freight and equipment to maximize throughput at the next supply chain step.



"Realterm has a keen appetite for the Dutch market because of its robust transportation sector and its high barriers to entry," said Marieke de Jong, Investments, Benelux, Realterm. "We are committed to expanding our European IOS portfolio, by solely focusing on acquiring top quality high flow through facilities in prime locations."



The short-term leased site serves as a transload facility with ample parking for heavy vehicles. Other notable features include four maintenance bays, complete paving, fencing and lighting. It boasts a highly flexible configuration with ground level access and dock height doors, which optimize logistics operations.



The Venlo area, one of the main gateways for logistics flows from the Netherlands to other European countries such as Belgium and Germany, offers more than two million square meters of logistics space. Positioned along the A67 and A73 highways, Marco Poloweg 10 offers convenient and efficient connections to major transportation hubs such as Dusseldorf, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp Ports.



"The European transportation real estate sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years," said Balazs Lados, Managing Director, European Fund Manager. "Realterm has assembled a €250-million IOS portfolio across core European markets and fully established ourselves as the leading investor for these mission critical properties."



Highlights of Marco Poloweg 10:

• Building: 3,229 square meters

• Property area: 18,376 square meters

• Maintenance bays: Four

• Site coverage ratio: 18%



The fully leased facility mainly serves as a fleet operations location with parking for heavy vehicles. This type of IOS facility is critical to the efficient operation of our occupiers’ networks. Other notable features include four maintenance bays, complete paving, fencing and lighting, and it boasts a highly flexible configuration with level access doors and dock level doors, which greatly optimize transportation logistics operations. Further improvements to the property are planned, including efficiency and sustainability upgrades.



Realterm was advised in the transaction by Jones Lang Lasalle, DLA and SGS Search.

An image courtesy of iStock is available here.



