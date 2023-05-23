Advantive Expands Solutions with Acquisitions of ParityFactory and VeraCore

Advantive, a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, today announced that it has acquired ParityFactory, a food and beverage manufacturing software solution rooted in food safety, as well as VeraCore, a leading SaaS order and warehouse management provider for top fulfillment companies and third party logistics providers (3PLs). These acquisitions continue Advantive’s mission to streamline manufacturing and distribution processes, optimize visibility and throughput of operations, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenues.

With the acquisition of ParityFactory, Advantive will be better positioned to extend its scope of solutions to specialty manufacturers and distributors in the food and beverage industry. As the only warehouse management system (WMS) and manufacturing execution system (MES) purpose-built for food and beverage manufacturers, ParityFactory’s software provides real-time inventory tracing and processing data to factory floors, complementing Advantive’s existing manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

The acquisition of VeraCore will allow Advantive to expand its existing solutions to 3PLs by offering enterprise resource planning (ERP) for third-party fulfillment centers, so that they can deliver the right product, to the right person (or business), at exactly the right time. Combined, Advantive helps distributors and wholesalers warehouse, package, and ship goods with efficiency and cost effectiveness, synchronize departments, and access business data to increase visibility.

“Both VeraCore and ParityFactory align well with our continued focus on specialty manufacturers and distributors,” said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Advantive. “Our goal is to transform the manufacturing and distribution lifecycle - optimizing resources and eliminating inefficiencies. These acquisitions are the next step in reaching that goal.”

Advantive customers already take advantage of the company’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Statistical Process Control (SPC) solutions within the manufacturing and distribution markets. With the acquisition of VeraCore, existing customers that are also 3PLs can leverage Advantive’s best-in-class tools to increase cost efficiency and effectiveness.

“Our roots have always been grounded in fulfillment, and joining Advantive makes those roots even stronger,” said Garrett Lunden, CEO of VeraCore. “We believe in pushing the boundaries of better fulfillment to make the lives of 3PLs easier. Joining Advantive gives our customers access to even more tools, technology, and solutions that do just that.”

With the addition of ParityFactory, Advantive’s food and beverage manufacturer customers and prospects alike can look forward to a wide range of product offerings in industries from seafood to produce, while also experiencing best-in-class track and trace reporting to cater to today’s strict food and beverage manufacturing standards.

“We pride ourselves on helping food and beverage manufacturers create safer products, more efficiently,” said Sean Clemmons, CEO of ParityFactory. “In an industry with tight manufacturing standards, Advantive’s mission-critical software will allow us to further help food and beverage manufacturers to adapt to evolving compliance requirements and regulations while driving greater value and profitability.”

About Advantive

Advantive is a market leader in mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 2,500 customers and operating in eight countries, Advantive’s software solutions streamline complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive’s software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com.

About VeraCore

VeraCore is SaaS order and warehouse management software trusted by top fulfillment companies and 3PLs. Affordable, flexible, easy to use; VeraCore is everything you need to keep clients happy and run a lean operation. With VeraCore, you can grow your business and handle any challenge with ease. Rules-based automation enables you to control all aspects of your warehouse operation and satisfy each of your clients’ unique requirements. Hundreds of fulfillment service provider customers and 10,000+ fulfillment customers place VeraCore at the “core” of their business to the job done right, for over 40 years.

About ParityFactory

ParityFactory is a food and beverage manufacturing software solution that provides warehouse management and digital tracing solutions. After starting in the Alaskan seafood industry, ParityFactory quickly expanded to include customers across the produce, meat, dairy, nuts, eggs, juice and beverage, and bakery industries. One of the most efficient, flexible, and powerful platforms available, ParityFactory has been trusted for more than 30 years to help food and beverage manufacturers create, manage, and deliver safer products.