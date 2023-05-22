Postal Service launches website showing mail delivery performance for each zip code

The U.S. Postal Service today launched an online service performance dashboard, saying the website tool shows the percentage of on-time delivery in each zip code, sorted by specific mail and shipping products such as first class mail, marketing mail, periodicals, and bound printed matter.

Users can enter any zip code location for a USPS district and view mail delivery speeds for any week, month, quarter or year, and compare that to rates for the same period last year and to target goals. This data, updated weekly, is based on scans collected when mail enters the network, during processing, and at the point of delivery.

Sharing those metrics is consistent with one of the operational reforms included in the Postal Service Reform Act, a 2022 bill that eased some of the financial requirements on the USPS to help it return to more profitable results. In April, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy declared that the effort was beginning to show results, thanks to his “Delivering for America” 10-year overhaul plan.

According to the USPS, the new dashboard reveals the service’s progress toward its goal of achieving financial sustainability and service excellence, including the delivery of at least 95% of all mail and shipping products on time.



