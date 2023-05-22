Yusen Logistics Brazil Receives Excellence in Logistics Operations Award from Panasonic

Secaucus, NJ, May 2023 -- Yusen Logistics, a leading global supply chain logistics company, is delighted to announce that Yusen Logistics Brazil has been honored with the prestigious Excellence in Logistics Operations award from Panasonic, a longstanding customer. The award was presented at the 2023 Panasonic Logistics Awards event held at Panasonic's manufacturing site in Extrema City, Minas Gerais state, Brazil.

Yusen Logistics Brazil has been providing logistics services to Panasonic since 2006, establishing a strong partnership based on reliability, efficiency, and innovation. Over the years, the collaboration between Yusen Logistics and Panasonic has played a vital role in driving the success of their supply chain operations in Brazil. Yusen Logistics currently manages in-house warehousing and distribution operations across multiple manufacturing plants in Manaus, São José dos Campos City (São Paulo State), and Extrema City (Minas Gerais State). With dedicated teams and efficient operations, Yusen Logistics Brazil has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Excellence in Logistics Operations award from Panasonic," said Edson Chiku, President of Yusen Logistics Brazil. "This recognition highlights the hard work, expertise, and dedication of our team in Brazil. We are honored to be trusted by Panasonic as their logistics partner and remain committed to delivering exceptional solutions and driving the success of their supply chain operations."

Raquel Teixeira, Director of Contract Logistics at Yusen Logistics do Brasil LTDA, added, "This award is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and customer satisfaction. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Panasonic's logistics operations and will continue to innovate and provide the highest level of service."

This award reflects Yusen Logistics Brazil's dedication to delivering exceptional logistics solutions, leveraging their industry knowledge, advanced technology, and customer-centric approach. The recognition further strengthens its position as a trusted and strategic partner in the global logistics industry.

About Yusen Logistics:

Yusen Logistics is a leading global supply chain company providing ocean and air freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution services, and supply chain management. Utilizing a network of more than 667 offices in 47 countries worldwide, more than 25,000 employees provide optimal solutions to customers' diverse and complex supply chain demands. Powered by a robust and fully customizable IT platform, the company’s solutions integrate seamlessly into customers’ businesses, enabling visibility and data to predict, control and optimize every aspect of their supply chain.

In Brazil, Yusen Logistics has been providing international transport services for over 17 years, including air freight, sea freight, road freight, customs clearance, warehousing, and distribution.

