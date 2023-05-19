AIM names standouts in automatic identification and data capture technologies

The industry group for auto-ID technologies has named the winners of its annual contest for cutting edge technologies in the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) industry, Pennsylvania-based AIM said.

The contest recognizes individuals and organizations that have developed and delivered dynamic solutions that contribute to the faster adoption of new technologies, as well as engage industry collaboration while sharing success stories around applications commercially available in today’s global marketplace, the group said. AIM provides innovation, standards, and solutions in barcode, biometrics, IoT, NFC, RFID, RTLS, and RAIN.

The winners of the 2023 AIM Case Study Competition were Cybra (in the area of AIDC), Digimarc (for blockchain), Mojix (for internet of things/IoT) and Shipcom (for radio frequency identification/RFID). Details follow below: