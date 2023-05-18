Gebrüder Weiss Supply Chain Leadership Scholarship Awarded to Rutgers Student Gunjan Sinha

Gunjan Sinha, a junior at Rutgers Business School, was recently honored with the annual Gebrüder Weiss Supply Chain Leadership Scholarship. Gunjan is a Supply Chain Management major with a minor in Urban Planning & Design and plans to pursue a career in procurement and supplier relationships after her 2024 graduation.

In addition to her academic achievements as a Dean’s list student, Gunjan is an active member of Women BUILD, an undergraduate women’s leadership network, and is President of the Rutgers University chapter of Pencils of Promise, a charitable organization that enables educational opportunities for children in underserved international communities. Her resumé is already populated with impressive career experience, including internships at numerous multinational firms, including Nestlé Health Science and Société Générale Equipment Finance.

“As a first-generation woman in business, I’m forging my own career path, and I’m grateful to Gebrüder Weiss for supporting my leadership aspirations,” says Gunjan. “This scholarship not only helps ease the financial obligations of college so I can focus on my courses and philanthropic pursuits, it also motivates and empowers me to become an agent of change in the supply chain industry.”

Gebrüder Weiss is a global freight forwarder and a pioneer in sustainable business practices with a focus on economic, ecological, and social initiatives. The scholarship program began in 2020 when Gebrüder Weiss USA pledged a gift of $25,000 in total to the Rutgers University Foundation. The scholarship aims to encourage diverse talent and remove financial barriers for students who plan careers in supply chain and logistics.

“We launched the undergraduate scholarship program at Rutgers to invest in diverse talent and foster opportunities in supply chain management careers,” says Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. “Gunjan’s collegiate achievements, drive, and passion for the industry are exemplary, and we’re thrilled to honor her with our 2023 scholarship.”

Photo Caption:

Young Lee (Gebrüder Weiss), Gunjan Sinha and Nick Genovese (Gebrüder Weiss), at the Rutgers University-Newark 2023 Scholarship Recognition Reception

